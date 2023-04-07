DIY shop expands to showcase boutique of small businesses

MADISON TWP. — Less than a year ago, two creative woman joined forces opening a shop in a rehabbed Madison Twp. building. One recently expanded to downtown Middletown, while Susan Cox is following her heart to promote small businesses where she lives.
Credit: Nick Graham
Cox’s Shoppe Small Madison will open for business Saturday with a grand opening celebration at 446 Middletown-Eaton Road (Ohio 122). It is the same building the Iron Rose Mercantile fronted; Cox’s Shades of Chic studio was located in the back.
When Iron Rose moved to a larger space earlier this month, Cox said she was up for using the entire building, but with the help of fellow local creators.
“I decided it was a really good opportunity because I have such a heart for small businesses,” Cox said noting her custom painting business began as a way to earn an income and stay at home with a special needs child. “That’s how it started for me and it grew to the point where I was able to support my whole family. I am very passionate about helping other small businesses. I want to pay it forward.”
Credit: Nick Graham
Cox, a Madison Twp. resident, creates custom upscaled pieces and kitchen cabinet makeovers along with instructing DYI projects and workshops for all ages.
That will continue, but shoppers will be treated to unique merchandise from 12 local small businesses, including a homemade soap, hand poured candles, tumblers, spirit wear, home decor, baked goods and even a 7-year-old budding botanist who’s propagating plants in fun containers.
Credit: Nick Graham
“It’s a consignment boutique,” Cox said. “It is not where everyone has their own space. I will, intermingled.”
She described the mix of vendors that she has curated as “eclectic” molded together in an interesting cohesive shop.
“I call it a small shop with a big heart for community,” Cox said.
Plenty of special activities are planned for the grand opening, including face painting, a local food truck, cookie decorating and an adult egg hunt where prizes are coupons and a pop up farmer’s market from the new owners of the former Peggy’s Produce.
Eventually, the space will also be available for event rental and Cox said her space for art workshops has expanded, so more will be scheduled throughout year.
How to go
What: Shoppe Small Madison
Where: 446 Middletown-Eaton Road (Ohio 122), Madison Twp.
Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: Nick Graham
