DIY shop expands to showcase boutique of small businesses

Cox, a Madison Twp. resident, creates custom upscaled pieces and kitchen cabinet makeovers along with instructing DYI projects and workshops for all ages.

That will continue, but shoppers will be treated to unique merchandise from 12 local small businesses, including a homemade soap, hand poured candles, tumblers, spirit wear, home decor, baked goods and even a 7-year-old budding botanist who’s propagating plants in fun containers.

“It’s a consignment boutique,” Cox said. “It is not where everyone has their own space. I will, intermingled.”

She described the mix of vendors that she has curated as “eclectic” molded together in an interesting cohesive shop.

“I call it a small shop with a big heart for community,” Cox said.

Plenty of special activities are planned for the grand opening, including face painting, a local food truck, cookie decorating and an adult egg hunt where prizes are coupons and a pop up farmer’s market from the new owners of the former Peggy’s Produce.

Eventually, the space will also be available for event rental and Cox said her space for art workshops has expanded, so more will be scheduled throughout year.

How to go

What: Shoppe Small Madison

Where: 446 Middletown-Eaton Road (Ohio 122), Madison Twp.

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.