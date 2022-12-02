journal-news logo
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight.

Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Miller said the annual event attracts more than 10,000 people to the village to enjoy more than 1,300 luminaries that line Main Street on Friday and Saturday night and also features strolling costumed characters, carolers and choirs, a gingerbread house making contest, horse-drawn carriage rides, and daily visits with Santa Claus. The event also has a heated entertainment tent where visitors can enjoy hot cocoa to ward off the chill in the air.

During Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village, visitors can browse in more than 40 specialty shops and dining experiences that will take you back in time.

There are plenty of Waynesville locally owned and operated restaurants to relax and enjoy a meal or a specialty treat. She said visitors can browse and shop our collection of antique shops, galleries, specialty shops, restaurants, and hand-made furniture stores that make Waynesville unique.

The Waynesville shops are extending their operating hours to welcome their visitors to discover the latest trends in holiday decorating and unique gifts for those on their holiday gift buying list, she said.

Santa Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. today.

