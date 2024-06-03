Akron police chief asks for public’s help in finding shooters who killed 1, wounded 24

No arrests were immediately reported.

A 27-year-old man died, Police Chief Brian Harding said. The victim’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Those injured ranged in age from 19 to 43, Harding said.

Two agencies — Summit County Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Marshal's Service — are offering a total of $12,500 in rewards for information leading to the arrests of suspects in connection with the shooting, Malik said.

“We have to hold people accountable when they commit violence. That’s the only way to keep our communities safe,” he said.

Police said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and asked anyone with information to call detectives.

Investigators found two handguns and more than 35 bullet shell casings at the scene of the outdoor party where the shooting took place, Harding said.

Police said multiple victims struck by gunfire were reported. Local hospitals told emergency dispatchers soon afterward that people were arriving in their emergency departments with gunshot wounds.

Capt. Michael Miller, an Akron police public information officer, said Sunday morning that there were 25 total victims, including one person who died. Miller said Sunday afternoon that at least two wounded victims remained in critical condition; others had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

WEWS-TV reported that a street party was happening in the area before the gunfire broke out, and an unnamed witness at the scene told the station that hundreds of people were enjoying themselves with everyone in white T-shirts and “women on top of vehicles dancing.”

