7 stops included in Springboro Halloween-themed event that has free transportation

Boro Boofest, from 3 p.m. to midnight Oct. 26, will feature venue to venue shuttles, live entertainment, costume contests, food/drink specials, spooky surprises and much more.

“The most significant change for this event is the expanded shuttle service,” Moore said. “We have hired two 44-person buses and a transit van, all coordinated through Huey’s Transit. We will be moving 100 plus people around Boro at any given time. That means less waiting and faster trips.”

The free shuttle service is available from 3 to 11 p.m.

Below is the entertainment schedule featuring the participating venues:

Crooked Handle Brewing Co. , located at 760 N. Main St., will feature Gem City DJ at 6:30 p.m.

, located at 760 N. Main St., will feature Gem City DJ at 6:30 p.m. Heather’s Cafe , located at 505 S. Main St., will feature That One Party Band at 7 p.m.

, located at 505 S. Main St., will feature That One Party Band at 7 p.m. Mr. Boro’s Tavern , located at 495 N. Main St., will feature White Knuckle Weekend at 7 p.m.

, located at 495 N. Main St., will feature White Knuckle Weekend at 7 p.m. The Barrel , located at 857 W. Central Avenue, will feature Dj Chris Lutz and FullTilt at 8 p.m.

, located at 857 W. Central Avenue, will feature Dj Chris Lutz and FullTilt at 8 p.m. Elsa’s Boro Cantina , located at 774 N. Main St., will feature Heath Bowling Music at 4 p.m., followed by Ben & Pete at 8 p.m.

, located at 774 N. Main St., will feature Heath Bowling Music at 4 p.m., followed by Ben & Pete at 8 p.m. Springboro Eagles 4014 , located at 125 E. Central Avenue, will be open to the public with Dj Deno at 3 p.m. and Grocery Store Vodka at 7 p.m.

, located at 125 E. Central Avenue, will be open to the public with Dj Deno at 3 p.m. and Grocery Store Vodka at 7 p.m. Warped Wing Barrel Room & Smokery, located at 25 Wright Station Way, will feature Chris Katros Classic Rock at 4 p.m.

All venues will open at their usual times, but the official party doesn’t start until 3 p.m.

“Our goal is always to provide a fun and safe night out for those who love supporting all our Boro establishments.” Moore said. “Why leave town when we have something for everyone right here?”

MORE DETAILS

There will be no cover charges during the event.

Participants can grab a Boro BooFest Passport, free of charge, and collect stamps at each venue for a chance to win a prize. Each venue will also host a costume contest for those present at 9 p.m.

Merch is available for pre-order at 937ink.printavo.com/merch/boofest2024 until midnight on Oct. 13.

For more information about Boro Boofest, visit the event’s Facebook page.