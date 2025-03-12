Ohio bill would require a state-approved historical document in every classroom

A school district would get to choose whichever document it wants, however, S.B. 34 would require a written explanation of the document’s historical importance to accompany each display.

“The reason for this bill is to expose our students to the documents which have, in America, served as the backbone of our legal and moral tradition, as a people,” bill sponsor Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, told the committee in February, framing each of the documents as foundational to American government.

The bill sponsor called it “inexcusable” that public schools haven’t placed more focus on these documents and argued that it has denied students “the vital legal and moral essence that our children need to thrive as good American citizens.”

On Tuesday, opponents to the bill offered a different perspective, including ACLU of Ohio Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels, who said S.B. 34’s inclusion of the Ten Commandments made the bill a “plainly obvious attempt to impose explicit religious beliefs and practices on young, captive audiences in our public schools.”

“There is no way to secularize or dilute this language to strip it of its religious significance,” said Daniels, who told the committee that the ACLU of Ohio would not oppose the bill if the Ten Commandments were taken off the list.

Andrea Pagoda, a Jewish resident of Delaware County who testified in opposition to the bill, raised the question of which Ten Commandments school boards could pick, given that there are slight variations in Catholic, Protestant and Jewish renditions.

“Posting the Ten Commandments favors one particular religious tradition as a source of inspiration and guidance in violation of the separation of church and state,” she argued.

Proponents of the bill — of which all have so far been religious — argued that the Ten Commandments are indeed central to the founding fathers.

“The Ten Commandments are important to our religious and legal systems because they serve as a moral and ethical foundation,” said Monty Lobb, executive director of the Christian Business Partnership, a division of the Center for Christian Virtue.

“Obviously, they guide millions who practice Judaism and Christianity in their relationship with God and others. But let’s not lose sight of or downplay the Ten Commandments' significant role in influencing a moral framework that has established fundamental principles of virtue like honesty, respect, and justice that appeal to many cultures.”

Monuments

Outside of the display requirement, S.B. 34 would also grant schools the authority to erect a monument inscribed with “one or more of the documents on any school ground or premises,” according to a nonpartisan analysis.

Logistically, some of these documents would be easier to inscribe than others.

Shortest on the list is America’s and Ohio’s mottoes — “In God We Trust” and “With God, All Things Are Possible,” respectively. The Ten Commandments and the Mayflower Compact have about 200 words apiece, while the Bill of Rights has about 460 words. All other listed documents have more than 1,000 words.

Who pays for it?

Both the in-class displays and the monuments could be paid for under S.B. 34 by community organizations willing to donate funds. Those same organizations could donate the displays or monuments themselves, which Daniels argued would open the door widest for churches.

“You see, passage of S.B. 34 is only the first step for many S.B. 34 supporters. Pass this bill, and they will focus their energy and resources on school districts across Ohio, demanding they choose the Ten Commandments as one of the documents for display, or perhaps the only one,” Daniels said.

Johnson, meanwhile, told the committee that the bill was written that way because “it is essential that the displays are funded and promoted by the communities themselves, having a say in what gets displayed in their schools.”

