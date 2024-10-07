Franklin to freeze new development on state routes for months

Franklin has approved a four-month freeze on new development for stretches of Ohio 73, Ohio 123 and Dixie Highway.

The city’s moratorium on issuing new zoning permits and approvals along those roads will give Franklin officials time to upgrade guidelines for development, city records show.

The temporary freeze was approved by Franklin City Council Monday night after a public hearing in which there was no opposition.

An emergency version of the change was approved by city council last month, City Manager Jonathan Westendorf.

Franklin emergency ordinances automatically expire after 30 days, he added.

“Given the importance of these commercial corridors, and limited remaining developable real estate therein, it’s imperative that the city analyze and implement the most advantageous zoning regulations for these areas before the property is completely developed,” according to Franklin records.

The section of Ohio 73 will run from Interstate 75 west to about Riley Boulevard, including both the north and south sides of the state route, city records show.

It will also include both sides Ohio 123 from Sunnybrook Drive northwest of I-75 to near Evergreen Court southeast of the interstate, according to documents.

Dixie Highway will be impacted from just north of Pennyroyal to about Ethel Avenue to the south, Franklin records state.

“The city needs time to study and evaluate the types of public infrastructure, building improvements and land uses that are best-suited for the targeted corridors, and potentially develop and adopt amendments” to its unified development ordinance and zoning map for improvements and uses, “to fulfill the city’s objectives of enhancing and promoting its economic development efforts,” according to Franklin records.

