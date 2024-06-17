More than 20 breweries will be at Local Craft Beer Show at Springboro Dorothy Lane Market

The beer show will be in the mezzanine of the locally-owned specialty grocer’s Springboro location at 740 N. Main St. Tickets are $75.

Attendees will receive a glass upon entrance to sample a plethora of unique brews from the hoppiest of IPAs to the darkest of barrel-aged stouts

Breweries participating include:

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Brothers Drake Meadery

Crooked Handle Brewing Company

Fat Head’s Brewery

Fifty West Brewing Company

Grainworks Brewing Company

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Highgrain Brewing Co.

Hi-Wire Brewing

Hoof Hearted Brewing

Jackie O’s Brewery

Masthead Brewing Company

Northern Row Brewing

Outerbelt Brewing

Rhinegeist Brewery

Sonder Brewing

Streetside Brewery

Third Eye Brewing

Urban Artifact

Warped Wing Brewing Company

Wolf’s Ridge Brewing

Yellow Springs Brewery

“Our goal is that every beer lover not only has a great time surrounded by a community of fellow enthusiasts, but will also find new favorites as well as those tried-and-true craft brews,” Dorothy Lane Market’s website states.

There will be a charcuterie and cheese station, along with several other offerings like craft beer sausages, patty melts, BBQ macaroni and cheese and Bavarian-style pretzels to compliment the beers on tap. The menu was curated by Dorothy Lane Market’s culinary directory, Chef Carrie Walters.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dorothylane.com/events/beer-show.