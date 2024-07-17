New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Centerville

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I’m excited to bring the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean to our community,” said franchise owner Rohit “Rick” Patel. “When I discovered that The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was built on a foundation of authentic recipes made fresh daily using high-quality ingredients, I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Customers can expect classic dishes like The Great Greek Gyro, lamb, steak or chicken Souvlaki plates, Greek salads and four signature house-made dips including Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata (eggplant dip) and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper). The restaurant also has desserts such as Baklava, Baklava Ice Cream and Rice Pudding.

General Manager Karla Smith, a Huber Heights resident of 56 years, recommends customers to try the Spanakopita, a flaky puff pastry that’s stuffed with spinach and feta cheese.

She’s looking forward “to beginning this journey with the fast-casual eatery in Centerville with hopes to grow the footprint by adding new locations in the future.”

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill offers catering for large parties, meetings and other events.

More details

The Centerville restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Delivery is available via DoorDash, EZCater, GrubHub or Uber Eats. For more information, call 937-310-1030 or visit thegreatgreekgrill.com.