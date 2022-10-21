‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city

Filming is scheduled to continue throughout the year with release possible toward the end of 2023, according to a member of the producing team.

She called Middletown “a really film friendly place for the team to work.”

Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli said the filming of “The Bikeriders” is “a fantastic opportunity to showcase what our city has to offer. Middletown’s rebirth and redevelopment relies heavily on telling our stories and focusing on the uniqueness of this beautiful city.”

Several movies have been filmed recently in and around Middletown, including “A Bachelor’s Valentine” directed by Monroe High School graduate Lana Read and before that, the movie version of J.D. Vance’s book “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and a Culture in Crisis.” The Netflix movie directed by Ron Howard starred Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Productions are attracted to Ohio, and in particular, the Cincinnati region. The region, which Butler County, ranked 11th in MovieMaker magazine’s best 25 places to live and work as a filmmaker, which was the top Ohio region. Cleveland was the only other Ohio region on the list.

A big driver to make movies in the Buckeye State is the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit, which provides a refundable tax credit of 30 percent on production cast and crew wages, plus other eligible in-state spending. This tax credit was created in 2009.