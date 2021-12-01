St. Anne’s to host Holiday on the Hill: A Neighborhood Tour

“Organizing this event happened quickly but as soon as we had the idea everyone came together to make it so much more than we could have even hoped for at first,” David Obenour, one of the event’s organizers said. “Neighbors are decorating their houses, volunteers will be telling stories from their porches, our businesses are staying open late. Fifth Street Brewpub is even bottling a Holiday on the Hill barleywine for that night!”

This inaugural event was planned after the neighborhood organizing committee opted to postpone the bi-annual Dickens of a Christmas Holiday Home Tour to next year.

“Dickens of a Christmas is an event we all love here in St Anne’s,” Obenour said. “Postponing it was a hard decision, but we knew we wouldn’t want to compromise the things that make it so special. Holiday on the Hill is a chance for us to still celebrate together this season in a way that’s safe for everyone and still fun and exciting.”