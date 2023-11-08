Kings Island’s WinterFest will have 2 million more lights this year

MASON — Kings Island transforms into a winter entertainment destination beginning Nov. 24, and this year it will have 7 million holiday lights — 2 million more than in 2022.

The park is open select nights through November and December and the Eiffel Tower is transformed into a 314-foot tall Christmas tree. It will have a WinterFest Wonderland Parade and live entertainment throughout the park. More than 20 rides will operate, including Sol Spin and Cargo Loco, Mystic Timbers and Flight of Fear, park officials said in a Nov. 7 news release.

There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, more than 10 live holiday shows and lights are spread throughout 12 Winter Wonderlands, officials said.

Visitors can see Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree and decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus.

The Grand Carousel ride will be open.

The amusement park’s WinterFest ends with a new Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31.

King’s Island’s website is visitkingsisland.com.