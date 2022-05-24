journal-news logo
Wildwood to host 100th anniversary events, install Verdin Clock on property

Wildwood Golf Club in Middletown has remodeled its clubhouse and pro shop and upgraded its sand traps and cart paths to attract new members. RICK McCRABB/STAFF

Middletown golf club, formerly owned by Armco, opened in 1922.

Wildwood Golf Club, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, has two special events planned for all previous and current employees and members, said Jordan Lawson, general manager and head pro.

The Middletown golf club, which opened in 1922, is hosting a Wildwood Homecoming Happy Hour that starts at 6 p.m. June 10. All previous staff and members are invited for an evening of fellowship and memories, Lawson said. He said there will be live music and food and drink specials.

The Wildwood Homecoming Golf Scramble, open to all previous and current staff and members, will be played June 12, followed by a cookout.

For more information, contact Lawson at jlawson@wildwoodgc.com.

To commemorate its centennial year, Wildwood will be installing a 13-foot tall, four-facing Howard Clock from the Verdin Clock Co. in Cincinnati.

Lawson said the clock will be placed at the crest of the hill between No. 1/No. 10 tee box and No. 9 green.

“Not only will it be an incredible visual feature to our beautiful golf course, but it will also play an integral part of our pace of play.” Lawson said.

He said the clock is schedule to be installed in June. At the base of the clock will be a 500 square foot paver stone landing with “Wildwood Golf Club – 100 Years” stamped in the concrete. To help raise funds for this special project, members purchased paver stones and had their names or a message inscribed.

