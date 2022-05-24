Wildwood to host 100th anniversary events, install Verdin Clock on property

Lawson said the clock will be placed at the crest of the hill between No. 1/No. 10 tee box and No. 9 green.

“Not only will it be an incredible visual feature to our beautiful golf course, but it will also play an integral part of our pace of play.” Lawson said.

He said the clock is schedule to be installed in June. At the base of the clock will be a 500 square foot paver stone landing with “Wildwood Golf Club – 100 Years” stamped in the concrete. To help raise funds for this special project, members purchased paver stones and had their names or a message inscribed.