X

This weekend is all about apples at beautiful, serene local fruit farm

It's all about the apples this weekend during Hidden Valley Orchard in Lebanon's All About Apples weekend Sept. 12-13.
It's all about the apples this weekend during Hidden Valley Orchard in Lebanon's All About Apples weekend Sept. 12-13.

What to Do | 47 minutes ago
By Alexis Larsen

Hidden Valley Orchards has been a staple in Lebanon, serving up fruits and veggies for more than 60 years.

In 2018 it was purchased by the Lane Family, who have a vision of continuing what had made the farm so successful. That vision includes creating an event destination and developing new promotions and areas to entertain guests.

ExploreCorny fall fun: These are the area corn mazes reopening for the 2020 season

It’s a farm experience that is beautiful, open and serene with a full slate of events from now through the end of the year starting with the All About Apples Weekend celebration this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 12-13.

Hidden Valley Orchards opened under new ownership in May with more hands-on activities. STAFF PHOTO/HOLLY SHIVELY
Hidden Valley Orchards opened under new ownership in May with more hands-on activities. STAFF PHOTO/HOLLY SHIVELY

Apple dumplings, apple dumpling Sundays, Wesler apple cider, apple butter, apple fritters, apple cider donuts and fresh-picked apples are all on the menu. There will be live music, I-Spy walkabouts, kite flying and more for families.

Hidden Valley Orchards offers plenty of tasty apple treats including apple fritters, apple cider donuts and more.
Hidden Valley Orchards offers plenty of tasty apple treats including apple fritters, apple cider donuts and more.

BONUS FOR THE ADULTS: HVO’s Crate Room offers hard ciders along with rotating brews and picturesque views.

Hidden Valley recently changed at the end of August at the Market & The Crate Room to new fall hours — Noon-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. A patio menu is offered from 2 p.m.-8:30 p.m., except on Fridays when HVO will have a grill out from 5-8:30 p.m. Menus are posted weekly on HVO’s Facebook page.

From now until the end of the year, there are plenty of events on the HVO calendar to get a taste of what they do.

Future events include:

  • Sept. 19: Caramel apple weekend
  • Sept. 26: Bavarian weekend
  • Oct. 3-4: Apple cider weekend

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

ExploreBlack Farming Conference to show the way for next generation of farmers

HOW TO GO 

What: Hidden Valley Orchards

Where: 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

More information: (513) 932-1869 or www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Note: Food service concludes one hour before closing time.

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.