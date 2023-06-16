‘Night Out at the Nook’ is opportunity for public to experience Hamilton mega-sports complex

The community is invited to “enjoy the Spooky Nook experience” this Saturday, said the facility’s spokesperson.

From 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, “Night Out at the Nook” is the public’s chance to see what Spooky Nook Sports is all about.

Those who attend the event on Hamilton’s North B Street (and patrons can park and enter for free) can see various features and take part in various activities, including basketball, volleyball, futsal, pickleball and cornhole, and play discounted games at the Champion Mill Arcade and food and drink specials. Additionally, they’ll have their outdoor turf, weather permitting, open.

“We’ve had so many people tell us that they want to come to see all that we have at our facility but just haven’t been able to yet, mainly due to timing, or that because our complex is so large, they’re not sure exactly where everything is,” said Bonnie Bastian, marketing manager. “We decided to just open our doors to the community so anyone who wanted to come in could meet our team and partners, see all that we offer and see how this massive project has transformed the former mill.”

The 1.2 million-square-foot Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill complex, which is contained in a pair of buildings that once housed the Champion Mill paper operations, is split by North B Street. It began opening in phases starting in May 2022 with part of the Champion Mill Conference Center and Warehouse Hotel. By the end of 2022, the sports complex side began to host tournaments and events. While more features still have yet to open, tens of thousands of people are regularly at the sports side of Spooky Nook most every weekend.

Though “Night Out at the Nook” is at Spooky Nook Sports, which is the building known as Mill 1 on the west side of North B Street, people can walk across the street to Spooky Nook Champion Mill, or Mill 2, which houses the conference center and hotel, to grab a beer from Municipal Brew Works or make a candle at Petals & Wicks.

“It’s a great opportunity for families or friends to come out, enjoy the space, get a bite to eat and something to drink,” said Spooky Nook Sports General Manager Scott Rodgers.

Parking and entrance for the event will be in the main entrance off Rhea Avenue. No tickets or reservations are needed. Email snoguestservices@nooksports.com or call 513-273-8200 with any questions.

TVHamilton contributed to this story.