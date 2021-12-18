Nashville-based Eagles tribute band set to play in Fairfield next month

With no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience performs the hits of the iconic rock band. The band will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive.

Explore Luke Combs to headline Buckeye Country Superfest in 2022

“Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Glenn Frey solo surprises sprinkled into the mix,” according to a release from the city of Fairfield. “7 Bridges offers the perfect blend of songs to capture all levels of Eagles devotees.”