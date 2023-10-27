Movie partially filmed in Hamilton now out in some area theaters

“Alan and the Rulers of the Air,” which was partially filmed in Hamilton, is out in theaters today.

Butler County native and filmmaker Markus Cook’s movie premiered in Hamilton County earlier this week, and is now out in theaters in eight states, including at the Regal in the Mason/Deerfield Twp. area and Dayton/Beavercreek area.

It’s also at the Kenwood Theater, 5901 E. Galbraith Road, through Nov. 1.

There will be a Q&A at the Kenwood location during the 6 p.m. showings on Saturday and Sunday with Cook and cast members. Tickets can be purchased for those showings by clicking here.

This is the sequel to “Alan and the Fullness of Time, a faith-based thriller, and both movies were filmed in Hamilton and around other parts of Butler County and Greater Cincinnati.

The movie resumes the story of Alan Wholman (portrayed by Brooks Harvey), a boy with a supernatural destiny and faces the scrutiny of the increasingly distrusting government investigation centered around his pastor/guardian’s casting of a demon out of their church months before.

“The Alan saga has been focused on telling a gritty, intense hero’s journey from the outset, with an emphasis on end-times and government corruption,” said Cook. “This newest entry will bring audiences on a ride that warns of a dark future if we don’t fight back.”

Since September, the second movie in what will be a trilogy, won Best Feature at the Atlanta Kingdomwood International Film Festival 2023. “Alan and the Rulers of the Air” is also believed to be the first sequel to a movie filmed in Hamilton and picks up a few months after the events of the first film, which was released in 2019.

The movie is a production of Heaven Bound Films, a subsidiary of Heavenly C. Ministries for the World. The studio was founded in 2013 “with a focus on telling compelling, challenging Faith-based stories that elevate the medium.”