For upcoming Sculpture Week, stone artists to create works in Hamilton’s Marcum Park

Sculpture Week is hosted by two Hamilton-based nonprofit organizations, City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum. In August 2000, then Ohio Gov. Bob Taft declared and formally recognized Hamilton as “The City of Sculpture,” which sparked the creation of the organization. The late Harry T. Wilks created Pyramid Hill in 1997.

The two organizations will feature more than 100 permanent works of art and multiple decades of collective experience in sculptural art.

Jacob Stone-Welch, president of the Hamilton organization City of Sculpture, is enthusiastically anticipating next week.

“I can’t wait to see the progress each day as these works of art come to life,” he said. “Amy and her team represent the very best in the sculpting profession, and we are so lucky to have them.”

The team of artists will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Marcum Park, and will work until 6 p.m. (taking an hour break at noon) to complete the carvings. At Sculpture Week’s conclusion, the two completed works of art will be placed in the permanent collections of the City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.

The artists will also be teachers as students from Miami University will learn the art of subtractive carving alongside the accomplished carvers from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.

Sculpture Week will also celebrate public art through temporary sculpture installations at participating local restaurants and businesses in a weeklong dine-to-donate that will support public art.

Dine-to-donate locations include Tano Bistro Hamilton, Alexanders Deli, Basil 1791, Wings on Brookwood, Municipal Brew Works, Luke’s Custom Cakes, and Healthy Hideout Nutrition.

While live viewing is preferred, the organizations will have collections available for digital viewing on the OtoCast App, which is a free download for Apple and Android mobile devices. The app also includes additional information on all pieces in the collections.

Sculpture Week is supported by US Bank, Courtyard Marriott, and the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.