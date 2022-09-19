Inaugural Sculpture Week in Hamilton celebrates, supports public art

“The arts in Hamilton have tremendous community support,” said Pyramid Hill Executive Director Bryan Knicely. “Sculpture Week is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate what we have while looking towards what we will accomplish in the future.”

The live limestone carvings will be performed by sculptors Amy Brier, Sharon Fullingim and John Fisher. Collectively, the trio of artists has more than 100 years of carving experience. The completed sculptures at the end of the weeklong celebration will be on permanent display, one in Pyramid Hill’s collection and the other in the City of Sculpture’s collection.

The permanent collections of the City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill are available for in-person viewing, as well as digital viewing on the OtoCast App available in the iOs and Android app stores. Digital viewing will provide additional information.

The "Riverside Mallards" sculpture by artist Ronnie Wells is located at northwest end of the High-Main Street Bridge It was dedicated on February 2, 2008, during the City of Sculpture's IceFest, an appropriate time, as proceeds from this biennial event were critical to this sculptureâs purchase. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF