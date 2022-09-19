journal-news logo
Inaugural Sculpture Week in Hamilton celebrates, supports public art

A dedication ceremony was held Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 for the 25-foot-tall ‘Embrace’ sculpture, by artist Hunter Brown, which was installed at the newly reconfigured intersection of Main Street with Millville and Eaton avenues in 2020. New lights were installed to illuminate the metal sculpture that can be changed multiple colors. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
1 hour ago

Two Hamilton nonprofit organizations are hosting an inaugural Sculpture Week beginning Sept. 26.

The City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will present a weeklong celebration of public art through live stone carving at Marcum Park and temporary sculpture installations. Local restaurants and bars will support public art through a dine-to-donate program.

“Our two organizations feature well over 100 permanent works of art and multiple decades of collective experience in sculptural art,” said Jacob Stone-Welch, president of the City of Sculpture. “We want to celebrate this achievement while adding two more permanent works to the list.”

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Credit: Nick Daggy

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Credit: Nick Daggy

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Credit: Nick Daggy

Credit: Nick Daggy

The public art will be financially supported by some in the Hamilton restaurant community with a portion of sales at participating locations donated to City of Sculpture. So far, participating locations include Tano Bistro Hamilton, Alexanders Deli, Basil 1791, Wings on Brookwood, Municipal Brew Works and Luke’s Custom Cakes.

“The arts in Hamilton have tremendous community support,” said Pyramid Hill Executive Director Bryan Knicely. “Sculpture Week is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate what we have while looking towards what we will accomplish in the future.”

The live limestone carvings will be performed by sculptors Amy Brier, Sharon Fullingim and John Fisher. Collectively, the trio of artists has more than 100 years of carving experience. The completed sculptures at the end of the weeklong celebration will be on permanent display, one in Pyramid Hill’s collection and the other in the City of Sculpture’s collection.

The permanent collections of the City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill are available for in-person viewing, as well as digital viewing on the OtoCast App available in the iOs and Android app stores. Digital viewing will provide additional information.

The "Riverside Mallards" sculpture by artist Ronnie Wells is located at northwest end of the High-Main Street Bridge It was dedicated on February 2, 2008, during the City of Sculpture's IceFest, an appropriate time, as proceeds from this biennial event were critical to this sculptureâs purchase. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

The "Family of Man" sculpture by Cynthia McKean is located at the park at the northwest corner of the High-Main Bridge. This large, red steel sculpture represents mankind. It reminds us that we emerge from the Mother of all, Earth; and when our lives are finished, we return to her. It was created from one solid piece of steel and all the shapes fit like puzzle pieces, into that original form. Dedicated in November, 2009, this sculpture was donated in memory of Jean Wolfe, by the Wolfe family, with the help of City of Sculpture. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

