Inaugural Sculpture Week in Hamilton celebrates, supports public art

Two Hamilton nonprofit organizations are hosting an inaugural Sculpture Week beginning Sept. 26.
The City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will present a weeklong celebration of public art through live stone carving at Marcum Park and temporary sculpture installations. Local restaurants and bars will support public art through a dine-to-donate program.
“Our two organizations feature well over 100 permanent works of art and multiple decades of collective experience in sculptural art,” said Jacob Stone-Welch, president of the City of Sculpture. “We want to celebrate this achievement while adding two more permanent works to the list.”
Credit: Nick Daggy
Credit: Nick Daggy
The public art will be financially supported by some in the Hamilton restaurant community with a portion of sales at participating locations donated to City of Sculpture. So far, participating locations include Tano Bistro Hamilton, Alexanders Deli, Basil 1791, Wings on Brookwood, Municipal Brew Works and Luke’s Custom Cakes.
“The arts in Hamilton have tremendous community support,” said Pyramid Hill Executive Director Bryan Knicely. “Sculpture Week is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate what we have while looking towards what we will accomplish in the future.”
The live limestone carvings will be performed by sculptors Amy Brier, Sharon Fullingim and John Fisher. Collectively, the trio of artists has more than 100 years of carving experience. The completed sculptures at the end of the weeklong celebration will be on permanent display, one in Pyramid Hill’s collection and the other in the City of Sculpture’s collection.
The permanent collections of the City of Sculpture and Pyramid Hill are available for in-person viewing, as well as digital viewing on the OtoCast App available in the iOs and Android app stores. Digital viewing will provide additional information.
