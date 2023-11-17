Middletown artist opens new ‘Epic Oddity’ exhibit in Dayton

Artist Michael W. Surber has traveled all across the world, but is returning to Ohio for his next exhibit, entitled “Epic Oddity.” The exhibit, at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery, runs Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19. The hours are 3 to 8 p.m., Friday and noon to 5 p.m. the rest of the weekend.

An artist from a young age, Surber has had group exhibits in London, Italy, Chile, Californica, Paris and more, across both Europe and North America. This will be his first solo exhibit in Ohio. When asked about the differences between his solo and group exhibitions, Surber replied:

“A group exhibit you have several different artists in the exhibit with you and you get to share maybe one to four pieces of your work, which is great, but a plus side to a solo [exhibit] is that it’s all you, whatever your collective work is trying to say or whatever message you’re trying to convey. You can get that out there with more pieces.”

Suber grew up in Lockland, just north of Cincinnati, but lives now in Middletown. He says he has a deep love of Dayton. “Every time I leave the city I feel electrified. That’s what I tell my girlfriend” Surber said. “I’m just energized. I’m charged. I’m ready.”

Not only does the spirit of Dayton help inspire the Middletown artist, but he also has some history with the city. Edward A. Dixon, the gallery ownerwas the one who initially gaveSurber the chance to put his art on display. So when the opportunity came for Surber to return to the Edward A. Dixon gallery, “I was all for it” Surber said.

A variety of different mediums and styles will be on display alongside more traditional art pieces. Surber detailed some of his work. “I don’t just do traditional painting,” Surber said. “A lot of my paintings are mixture of different medias. Everything from wallpaper, to floor tile, to random stickers, to plaster just a wide mix of things.”

With the premise of this exhibit being more strange and “far-out” pieces, it makes sense that the actual media themselves will be just as unique. Surber, says his mantra in life has always been “dream in color.” This exhibit looks to exemplify that motto.

The Edward A. Dixon Gallery, located at 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton.

How to go

What: Michael Surber’s “Epic Oddity”

Where: Edward A. Dixon Gallery. 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton

When: Nov. 17-19. 3 to 8 p.m. Friday; 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More info: Michael W. Surber’s Instagram and website