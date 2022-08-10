Country singer Brady Seals to be ‘Groovin’ on the Green’ with Little Texas songs

Singer, songwriter and musician Brady Seals said he can’t wait to be in Fairfield, where he grew up. Also, he has spent a lot of time with his friends and relatives from Hamilton over the years.

“It was a wonderful place to grow up, and I would have to say that I had the best childhood ever,” Seals said.

In addition to touring the country this summer, Seals has been busy working on new music and spending time on his farm in Franklin, Tenn. He has recently released a new song called “Farm Boy.” In the fall, Seals will be releasing a new single called “Deeper Shade of Blue Collar.”

“During the concert, I will be playing a lot of the hits like ‘God Bless Texas,’ ‘Amy’s Back In Austin,’ ‘My Love,’ ‘Kick a Little,’ and ‘Hillbillies (Love it in the Hay)’ and a few of the new releases I’ve got. We’re going to be playing some new stuff,” Seals said.

Seals said he’s looking forward to being home and performing for those who will be at the show in Fairfield.

“I’ve still got friends I went to high school there with and I just can’t wait to see everybody. It’s going to be a great night,” Seals said.

For this year’s Groovin’ on the Green, Sheldrick said the city wanted to bring in bigger names, and more nationally known artists and groups, including Seals.

“We really wanted to make ‘Groovin’ on the Green something special here in Fairfield, and the crowds have just turned out. We have had a huge turnout at every show this year. We’ve got more food vendors than we’ve had in the past, and we’ve added all sorts of yard games like giant Jenga, Connect 4, and Cornhole, and we’ve made it an experience where the entire family can come out and enjoy an evening at the park,” he said.

“If you’re a country fan, you’re definitely going to want to be here. Bring your whole family, grab your blankets and set up your chairs. There’s going to be several food trucks, and a dessert truck onsite. Fretboard Brewing is on hand at all of our concerts selling their award-winning craft beer in conjunction with local nonprofits to help raise money,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the music, there will be family-friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids. The food trucks that will be onsite include El Caporal, Buffalo’s Best, Dine-In Hawaiian and Grannie’s Goodies on the Go.

Several local nonprofits, including Purple Monkey Project, who will be at the concert Thursday, will be selling craft beer from Fretboard Brewing. Each concert has featured a different non-profit, which has helped each organization raise funds for their cause.

The Groovin’ on the Green summer concert season will close with Fleetwood Gold: A Fleetwood Mac Experience on Thurs., Aug. 25.

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green featuring Brady Seals Band

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info: fairfield-city.org/861/Summer-Concerts