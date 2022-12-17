‘Christmas in Loveland’ returns this weekend

“It just really does a lot for the small businesses as they continue to kind of fight that uphill battle on an ongoing basis against the big box stores,” she said. “We have a very dedicated community and a lot of dedicated residents that are looking after these businesses and they want to make sure they succeed.”

A shuttle bus will transport people from the Shoppers Haven Parking lot to downtown Loveland. The shuttle will run the entire event.

For more information, visit the Little Miami River Chamber Alliance website at lmrchamberalliance.org.