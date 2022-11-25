‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year hiatus

The popular South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes event in Middletown will showcase the big houses that often draw curiosity by those who pass by.
“It’s an awesome opportunity to go in and see how houses were built back then and decorated, and what they look like now,” said Mica Glaser-Jones, a planning committee member and owner of The Windamere Event Center.
The South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This is the first tour back since 2018.
“We are showcasing Middletown’s history. A lot of these homes on this walk were owned by movers and shakers of Middletown…People who were responsible for Middletown and the beginnings of it, they lived on this street. So, this is where Middletown started and it’s really cool to see these buildings,” Glaser-Jones said.
Participants will enjoy an inside look at eleven of the area’s historic homes and buildings.
“Homeowners volunteer to open their homes for the tour and the other historic buildings and churches are asked to participate as well,” said Glaser-Jones. “A lot of the homes will be decorated for the holidays.”
The Sorg Mansion was part of the home tour in 2018, but the home has undergone renovations since then, and “it’s absolutely breathtaking inside.”
This year’s tour will include seven homes, two churches, The Windamere and Sorg Opera House. Participants will be given a map/passport of the event once they check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 114 South Broad St.
The event is typically conducted every other year, alternating with The Highlands Historic District home tour. South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes is usually on the even years with The Highlands Historic District home tour in odd years. Highlands Historic District is slated to host the tour next year.
“It’s nice to see people coming back out and enjoying being together, and seeing things again in person,” said Glaser-Jones. “It’s just a nice neighborhood event to share with the public.”
The festivities will also include horse-drawn wagon rides, strolling carolers and two additional homes will host wassail stops.
How to go
What: South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes
Where: Middletown’s South Main district
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
Cost: $25
More info: Guests will check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.. To purchase tickets, go to https://thewindamere.ticketspice.com/south-main-candlelight-tour-of-homes.
Tour stops
St. Paul’s United Church of Church (1877)
First United Methodist Church (1891)
Sorg Opera House (1891)
Oglesby Barnitz Bank (1929)
Sorg Mansion (1887)
Leibee House (1872)
Ida Beardsley House (1891)
Gardner House (1927)
Simon (Charles T. ) Goldman House (1891)
Calvin Verity House (1885)
Bevis House (1888)
Note: Most access will be to the main floor of the homes. (None of the homes are handicap accessible.)
