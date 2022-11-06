6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

JOURNEY BOREALIS: HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON THE HILL | NOV. 18-JAN. 1, 2023

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park opens its annual drive-through holiday lights display on Nov. 18, with it being open nightly until Jan. 1, 2023. This is the 24th year for the event, which features more than 1 million lights and several displays. On Tuesdays, admission is free to Hamilton residents with proof of residency. Journey Borealis hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays. It is closed Mondays. The cost is $15 per car for members and $25 per carload for non-members. Pyramid Hill is at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. Click here to see photos of last year’s Journey Borealis at Pyramid Hill.

HAMILTON WELCOMES THE HOLIDAYS | NOV. 19

The City of Hamilton will have an event to light its holiday tree from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at Marcum Park on Dayton Street. There will be music, carriage rides, treats and more. Area small businesses and restaurants will be open and are walkable, weather permitting.

LEBANON HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE PARADE | DEC. 3

Credit: Mandy Gambrell Credit: Mandy Gambrell

It’s the 33rd year for the annual horse-drawn carriage parade in Lebanon. Our staff can tell you from experience: Get there early. Crowds will pack the downtown area to see this spectacle, which draws participants from throughout the country. We’re talking rows-deep along the parade route. The city’s festival begins at 10 a.m. with food and craft vendors along Mulberry and Mechanic streets. The parade takes place at 1 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m. (lighted). Reserved boxes and VIP parking are available; click here for information.

2022 MERRY CHRISTMAS MARKET | DEC. 10-11

Niederman Farm in Liberty Twp. will host a Christmas craft show. Featured will be farm favorites and gifts from local vendors. Santa Claus will visit with children. “The Santa Experience” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday requires a ticket, reserved in advance. The market is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at the farm at 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

A VERY MERRY TAKEOVER | DEC. 1 & DEC. 8

The Square @ Union Centre in West Chester Twp. will be the venue for two outdoor Christmas concert experiences. The Naked Karate Girls perform live versions of pop radio hits from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and there will be music by Elf DJ on Dec. 8. The Dec. 1 events will include the official lighting of The Square. Also Dec. 1, Caring Community Collaborative (C3) will sell alcoholic beverages from Ohio Eagle Distributing of West Chester, with proceeds going to support their organization’s mission. Members of Cincinnati’s Young Professionals Choral Collective will perform Christmas carols at intermission of the NKG show. Santa Claus and his reindeer friends will make a special visit at both events. The Dec. 8 event will have a giant games arena. A Very Merry Takeover will also feature bites from the VFW Post 7696 food trailer and warm beverages at Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee truck. Concessions will be available for purchase.