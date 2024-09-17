3 food items ordered most so far at new Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“Shooters’ whole vibe is a family-friendly sports grill. They take the emphasis off of bar by going with grill. The colors are lighter versus the darker black colors you see in a lot of sports bars. So, we just really wanted to go with the family friendly atmosphere,” Helton said.

The most-ordered menu items? The dry-rub chicken wings are a No. 1 seller. On Tuesdays it has $1 bone-in wings and $3 standard domestic pints. On Wednesdays, Shooters Hamilton offers 75-cent boneless wings and half-price wines. On Thursday, customers can take advantage of half-price select appetizers.

“There are daily specials, depending on the day,” Helton said.

The No. 1 selling sandwich is the Shooters Cincy-Philly Cheesesteak and customers love the Hot Pepper Turkey Sandwich.

Also on the menu: The pizzas are made with fresh dough, so there’s a nice pizza selection as well as a good selection of burgers.

Helton said they wanted to have some fun and take things to the next level at Shooters Hamilton. For example the centerpiece is a 33-seat horseshoe shaped bar with a 10-foot tall and 20-foot wide, big screen television as the backdrop.

“It’s the largest TV in Butler County,” Helton said. “We are a local sports bar, and we always want to highlight our local teams.”

It has been dubbed the “Hamilton Jumbotron.”

There are 40 additional televisions, either 75-inch, or 85-inch throughout the more than 400-seat bar and restaurant. The establishment is decorated with signed sports memorabilia. The Heltons have also designed Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton with two dedicated, reservable team rooms that seat up to 45 people each for private meetups and events.

Located at 877 NW Washington Blvd., the Hamilton Shooters is the restaurant’s first franchise, and it’s almost four times the size of the other three Shooters locations in Liberty Twp., Maineville and Loveland. All of the locations feature the same menu.

The newly renovated, former movie theater location features a 15,000-square foot Shooters Sports Grill and a 6,000-square foot wedding and entertainment venue called the Washington Event Center. The other Shooters locations are around 4,000-square foot each.

“The whole reason we wanted to go with Shooters is they have such a diverse menu,” Helton said. “It doesn’t matter if you want wings, pizza, burgers, or some of the more unique items on the menu, there’s 155 options. We literally have people coming in three or four days in a row, and every day, they are eating something different.”

Shooters has a full bar with an extensive Bourbon selection. It also has seasonal and specialty drinks.

More details

Shooters Sports Grill Hamilton’s hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. To call, dial (513) 785-4300 or visit its website at shootersportsgrill.com.

