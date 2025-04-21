Frazier’s Kitchen to open at its own spot on Central Avenue in Middletown

The owner of Frazier’s Kitchen, opening soon at 1206 Central Ave., has big hopes for how it can serve Middletown with food 24 hours a day.
Frazier’s has been around for a few years, starting with late-night cooking out of the owner’s home, to a spot in @ The Square for about a year and now with its own location.
Robert Frazier, owner and cook, is hoping to open up in the 1800-square-foot space within the next month, operating 24 hours a day.
Anna Frazier, Frazier’s wife, said she’s “excited” about opening. “I can’t wait, we’re ready. We want to open tomorrow.”
Anna has been in the restaurant business all her life and isn’t daunted by the 24-hour schedule. Her and Frazier were both born and raised in Middletown and have been together for about 10 years.
“She’s my better half,” Frazier said.
A few of their children will be working at Frazier’s as cooks and waiters, making it a true family business.
Before starting Frazier’s Kitchen, Frazier had a brief stint baking. He made his daughter’s birthday cake one year and that “took off,” but he soon realized baking wasn’t his thing. He then started a transportation business.
The transition to cooking started when Frazier’s wife, Anna, bought him a Father’s Day gift: a flat top grill. He now has 3 at home.
He began cooking at night out of his home, starting at midnight, knowing that there weren’t many places open late in Middletown where people could go for a bite to eat.
The first week, 50 people came out. The second week, 75 people. “The most people I had in my house was probably 150 people,” Frazier said.
“It was too much,” he said. “It was more of a hangout now. I just wanted to make food.”
Quickly, Frazier realized that a different space was needed. His brother’s girlfriend came to him with the idea of getting a spot in @ The Square, a downtown Middletown restaurant that has since closed.
When the news got around about Frazier cooking @ The Square, he said “everybody came.”
“I know everybody’s order by heart,” Frazier said.
Hospitality has been a big focus for Frazier. “In this town, hospitality goes a long way.”
When @ The Square closed in 2024, Frazier found a new spot at 1206 Central Ave. The space will feature a mural from Antwain Shaw-Huff, a Cincinnati-based mural artist.
Frazier’s Kitchen will serve wings made on a flat top grill, quesadillas, taco salads, potato skins, fries and burgers with fresh never frozen beef. “That’s what makes it really delicious,” he said.
The restaurant will also serve all-day breakfast, including pancakes, sausage, biscuits, hashbrowns, breakfast burritos and grits. Eventually, they hope to serve alcohol.
“I feel like this is going to be the biggest hit [for Middletown],” Frazier said.
“We just want to serve the community,” Anna said.
Eventually, Frazier’s wants to donate lunch to the local police and fire departments and to the city building. “I want the city to know, we’re here, we’re not going nowhere,” Frazier said. “I don’t think food will be the last thing we get into.”
“This is just the beginning,” Anna said.
