Frazier’s Kitchen to open at its own spot on Central Avenue in Middletown

A few of their children will be working at Frazier’s as cooks and waiters, making it a true family business.

Anna has been in the restaurant business all her life and isn’t daunted by the 24-hour schedule. Her and Frazier were both born and raised in Middletown and have been together for about 10 years.

Anna Frazier, Frazier’s wife, said she’s “excited” about opening. “I can’t wait, we’re ready. We want to open tomorrow.”

Robert Frazier, owner and cook, is hoping to open up in the 1800-square-foot space within the next month, operating 24 hours a day.

Before starting Frazier’s Kitchen, Frazier had a brief stint baking. He made his daughter’s birthday cake one year and that “took off,” but he soon realized baking wasn’t his thing. He then started a transportation business.

The transition to cooking started when Frazier’s wife, Anna, bought him a Father’s Day gift: a flat top grill. He now has 3 at home.

He began cooking at night out of his home, starting at midnight, knowing that there weren’t many places open late in Middletown where people could go for a bite to eat.

The first week, 50 people came out. The second week, 75 people. “The most people I had in my house was probably 150 people,” Frazier said.

“It was too much,” he said. “It was more of a hangout now. I just wanted to make food.”

Quickly, Frazier realized that a different space was needed. His brother’s girlfriend came to him with the idea of getting a spot in @ The Square, a downtown Middletown restaurant that has since closed.

When the news got around about Frazier cooking @ The Square, he said “everybody came.”

“I know everybody’s order by heart,” Frazier said.

Hospitality has been a big focus for Frazier. “In this town, hospitality goes a long way.”

When @ The Square closed in 2024, Frazier found a new spot at 1206 Central Ave. The space will feature a mural from Antwain Shaw-Huff, a Cincinnati-based mural artist.

Frazier’s Kitchen will serve wings made on a flat top grill, quesadillas, taco salads, potato skins, fries and burgers with fresh never frozen beef. “That’s what makes it really delicious,” he said.