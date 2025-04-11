Breaking: Bengals, Hamilton County requests $350M for Paycor Stadium, 1 day after lawmakers OK $600M to Cleveland Browns

Final chance to get a fish fry meal during Lenten season: Where to go in Butler, Warren counties

Email fish fry events information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com. iSTOCK PHOTO

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Email fish fry events information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com. iSTOCK PHOTO
Food & Restaurants
By
1 hour ago
X

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only. One piece meal $10, two piece meal $12.
  • Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road.
  • Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, Fridays through April 11 at 330 Lebanon St.
  • Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 222 Hamilton Ave.
  • West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 11, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
  • Fairfield: St. John Neumann, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 12191 Mill Road. Carry out available by calling 513-742-2224 before 6:45 p.m.
  • Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7 p.m. April 11 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
  • Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.

WARREN COUNTY

  • Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.
  • Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays through April 11, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
  • Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through April 11 at 500 N. Reading Road.

In Other News
1
It’s ‘Instagram-able’: The Aria owners lean on travel experiences for...
2
Symphony Grill brings tastes of Mediterranean to Liberty Center
3
The Cone in West Chester to officially open this week
4
Food Truck Fridays in Middletown return in April, and each will have a...
5
Spicy Eating Contest with ‘Criminally Hot Sauce’ added to The Real Taco...

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.