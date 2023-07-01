Bring on the boom: Independence Day celebrations slated throughout Warren County

Most cities and villages throughout the area are celebrating Independence Day with celebrations on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the events throughout Warren County. For more, visit journal-news.com/events.

MASON

In Mason, the annual Red, Rhythm & Boom is set for 4-10 p.m. Monday at the Mason Municipal Campus with huge entertainment planned. Multi-platinum rock band Gin Blossoms will perform at 8:30 p.m. The opener is Lit, which performs at 6 p.m.

Events at Red, Rhythm & Boom include carnival rides, kid zone activities such as a 9-hole putt-putt course, new slides and bounce houses, games, a trackless train and more.

Food truck options and adult beverages will be on hand.

The free event includes lawn seating for the musical entertainment and standing-room only in the area near the front of the stage.

Those who attend may park at various places designated by the city and ride a shuttle to the event. Onsite and offsite parking is at Grace Baptist Church, MECC, Hope Church and Christ’s Church at Mason. Parking places close enough that there won’t be shuttles include Pine Hill Lakes Park, Corwin M. Nixon Park, Heritage Presbyterian Church and Mason United Methodist Church.

The Kid Zone is conducted by SuperGames, Inc. and there will be interactive inflatables, bounce houses and games. Wristbands will be sold for $10 at all information booths until 9:30 p.m.

Activities conclude when the fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Those will be by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks.

Get more details on Red, Rhythm & Boom at imaginemason.org/about/2023-red-rhythm-and-boom.

LEBANON

An Independence Day Parade kicks of in downtown Lebanon at 4 p.m. Monday. Family friendly events at LightUp Lebanon begin at 6 p.m. at Colonial Park West and include kids activities, a petting zoo and live music by HiFi Honey.

Food and snow cones will be available for purchase. A fireworks show by Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks begins at 10 p.m.

Find more at facebook.com/LebanonOH.

FRANKLIN

The City of Franklin’s “Star Spangled Everything” celebration begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday with “The Wettest Parade in Ohio.” People in the parade should prepare to get wet as there are designated “Wet Zones” at each intersection along the parade route. Judging begins at 9 a.m. with winners announced at the Downtown Reviewing Stand. Trophies get awarded for the best theme, most creative, city council’s choice and kids can win “Franklin’s Most Patriotic Cub of 2023.”

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. on the west side of the river on Park Avenue and ends at Community Park.

At 6 p.m., the All American Blast Festival is at Community Park and The Menus will perform live on stage. There will be food trucks and concessions. Children will be able to play on inflatables, get their faces painted and get a balloon animal.

Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks blast off at 10 p.m. and the show will have music.

More details are online at franklinohio.org.

SPRINGBORO

Boro Boom is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Springboro High School parking lot and features bounce houses, food tricks and live music. The Bucket List Players perform at 7 p.m. and fireworks are slated for 10 p.m. at the school.

Information is online at cityofspringboro.com.

MIDDLETOWN

The City of Middletown will have its Independence Day Festival from 4-11 p.m. Monday at Smith Park, 100 Tytus Ave. Events include live music, food, a flag jump by Team Fastrax Mayor Nicole Condrey and more. It ends with Yokum Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. and a pyro jump by Team Fastrax.

The “American Dreamin’” 4th of July Parade is at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It travels out of Smith Park and down Main Street, left on Central Avenue to Charles Street.

MAINEVILLE

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, The Village of Maineville and Hamilton Twp. have joined forces for the Freedom Parade & Festival. A parade at 10 a.m. is followed by the Spectacular Skydiver Show at 11 a.m. There will be live music, inflatables, a cool-down zone with water slides, games, and food trucks. Events are at Testerman Park, 8373 Maineville Road.

The Village of Maineville says parking available at Maineville Baptist and United Methodist churches.