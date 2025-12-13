Warming centers throughout the region open due to low temps

Montgomery County

Dayton

In Dayton, the warming centers are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center, located at 2021 W. Third St.

The Lohrey Recreation Center, located at 2366 Glenarm Ave.

The Northwest Recreation Center, located at 1600 Princeton Drive.

If people are in need of shelter beyond the scheduled hours, they can go to the two St. Vincent DePaul facilities:

Women’s & Families Facility, located at 120 W. Apple St.

Men’s Facility, located at 1921 S. Gettysburg Ave.

Moraine

In Moraine, the warming centers are open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Payne Recreation Center, located at 3800 Main St.

Washington Twp.

In Washington Twp., the warming centers are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. Rec Center, located at 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Vandalia

Vandalia’s warming centers are open Monday through Friday.

Vandalia Recreation Center, located at 1111 Stonequarry Road

Vandalia Senior Center, located at 21 Tionda Drive

Greene County

Various warming centers are open during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, and Saturdays.

Beavercreek Senior Center, located at 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Beavercreek Community Library, located at 3618 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Cedarville Community Library, located at 20 S. Miller St.

Fairborn Community Library, located at 1 E. Main St.

Fairborn Police Dept Lobby, located at70 W. Hebble Ave.

Fairborn Senior Center, located at 325 N. 3rd St.

Jamestown Community Library, located at 86 Seaman Drive.

John Bryan Community Center, located at 100 Dayton St.

Yellow Springs Senior Center, located at 227 Xenia Ave.

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library, located at 57 W. Franklin St.

Xenia Community Library, located at 76 E. Market St.

Preble County

In Preble County, the emergency cold shelter The Home Is Foundation is located at 2009 US 127 N. and will be open until March 31 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Butler County

Liberty Twp.

MidPointe Library Liberty, located at 7100 Foundry Row, Suite S-234; Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Middletown

MidPointe Library Middletown, located at 125 S. Broad St.; Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monroe

MidPointe Library Monroe, located at 1 Tennessee Ave.; Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trenton

MidPointe Library Trenton, located at 200 Edgewood Drive; Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Chester

MidPointe Library West Chester, located at 9363 Centre Pointe Drive; Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Fairfield

Fairfield Lane Library, located at 1485 Corydale Drive; Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Oxford

Oxford Lane Library, located at 441 S. Locust St.; Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

Hamilton

The Hamilton Lane Library, located at 300 N. Third St. is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Lane Community Technology Center, located at 228 Court St. is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

