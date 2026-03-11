Tornado watch issued, multiple rounds of storms possible today

A couple of tornadoes are possible, as well as ping-pong sized hail and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

Severe weather will be possible today with several rounds of thunderstorms throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/crLS6J9chr — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 11, 2026

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio regions.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

Strong wind gusts could down power lines and tree branches, resulting in power outages. Unsecured items could also be blown around.

People driving in high-profile vehicles should use extra caution, the NWS said.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible today, with the chance for severe storms starting late this morning.

Damaging winds are the main threat, but quick spin-up tornadoes are possible, the NWS said. Thunderstorms can also produce large hail.

[7:34 am] A lot on the radar this morning with scattered thunderstorms developing ahead of a line of severe thunderstorms moving out of Illinois into Indiana. Be prepared for severe weather throughout the day, including later this morning as this line moves in. pic.twitter.com/uOINTU3Wum — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 11, 2026

Warming temperatures during the afternoon could generate new storms.

“All hazards are possible with these storms, and these would likely pose the best chance of seeing a more concentrated tornado threat,” the NWS said.

As of Wednesday morning, areas along and south of Interstate 71 has the greatest chance for severe weather during the afternoon.

The threat for strong and severe storms will continue until a cold front passes through during the later afternoon and evening hours.

Warm weather today, much cooler air arrives tonight. pic.twitter.com/68tNCQ2xFE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 11, 2026

While the worst of the gusty winds will come to an end with the cold front, elevated gusts of 25 to 30 mph will remain.

There’s also a chance for heavy rain today, with localized rain totals of 2 to 3 inches. While flooding is possible in some areas, the risk isn’t widespread for an advisory, according to the NWS.