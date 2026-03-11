Tornado watch issued, multiple rounds of storms possible today

Today will be stormy, with gusty and damaging winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued until noon for Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.

A couple of tornadoes are possible, as well as ping-pong sized hail and scattered wind gusts of up to 70 mph, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio regions.

Winds of 15 to 25 mph are possible, with gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

Strong wind gusts could down power lines and tree branches, resulting in power outages. Unsecured items could also be blown around.

People driving in high-profile vehicles should use extra caution, the NWS said.

Multiple rounds of storms are possible today, with the chance for severe storms starting late this morning.

Damaging winds are the main threat, but quick spin-up tornadoes are possible, the NWS said. Thunderstorms can also produce large hail.

Warming temperatures during the afternoon could generate new storms.

“All hazards are possible with these storms, and these would likely pose the best chance of seeing a more concentrated tornado threat,” the NWS said.

As of Wednesday morning, areas along and south of Interstate 71 has the greatest chance for severe weather during the afternoon.

The threat for strong and severe storms will continue until a cold front passes through during the later afternoon and evening hours.

While the worst of the gusty winds will come to an end with the cold front, elevated gusts of 25 to 30 mph will remain.

There’s also a chance for heavy rain today, with localized rain totals of 2 to 3 inches. While flooding is possible in some areas, the risk isn’t widespread for an advisory, according to the NWS.

