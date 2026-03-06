Unseasonably warm today; Rain returns tomorrow with chance for strong storms

Today will be unusually warm, with highs around 76 degrees. Dayton’s previous record high for March 6 is 74 degrees, which was set in 1910 and tied in 2022, the NWS said.

The break from rain will be short-lived as showers are expected to return by late Saturday morning and continue during the afternoon.

Thunderstorms will also move in with the rain, and some strong to severe storms are possible.

Most of southwest Ohio has a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning there’s a chance for some isolated strong to severe storms, but they’re expected to be short, according to the NWS.

Communities closer to central Ohio could have scattered and severe storms that could be longer.

Damaging winds could down trees and powerlines. Heavy rain could also increase flooding threats, the NWS said.

Calmer conditions return Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be around 60 Sunday and close to 70 on Monday.