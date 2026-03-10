Storms bring chance for hail tonight, damaging winds tomorrow

Remain alert for the risk for severe weather Tuesday night and Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RMaSkaUrZN — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 10, 2026

By Wednesday morning, scattered thunderstorms and clusters of rain will move in from the west. Depending on cloud coverage, enough instability could form to support severe thunderstorms along Interstate 71, the NWS said.

Strong winds are possible late Wednesday morning and in the early afternoon, with gusts of up to 35 to 40 mph.

Damaging winds are the main threat with storms Wednesday, but isolated hail or a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain during storms Tuesday night and Wednesday could cause flooding, but widespread flood alerts are unlikely, according to the NWS.

In addition to the severe weather potential, windy and wet conditions are expected for Wednesday. — NWS Wilmington OH, March 10, 2026

Highs will be in the mid- to low 70s today and tomorrow, but a cold front will move through the region Wednesday afternoon, resulting in milder temperatures for the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday with daytime highs in the mid-40s.