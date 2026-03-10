Storms bring chance for hail tonight, damaging winds tomorrow

Breaking: Haiti TPS: Government will ask Supreme Court to end protections for Haitians

Weather
Storms will move into the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio tonight and tomorrow, bringing hail and damaging winds to the region, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Thunderstorms will begin in the evening and continue overnight. The primary threat tonight is hail, with isolated wind damage also possible, according to the NWS. Most of the Miami Valley is at a marginal risk for severe weather.

By Wednesday morning, scattered thunderstorms and clusters of rain will move in from the west. Depending on cloud coverage, enough instability could form to support severe thunderstorms along Interstate 71, the NWS said.

Strong winds are possible late Wednesday morning and in the early afternoon, with gusts of up to 35 to 40 mph.

Damaging winds are the main threat with storms Wednesday, but isolated hail or a tornado cannot be ruled out.

Heavy rain during storms Tuesday night and Wednesday could cause flooding, but widespread flood alerts are unlikely, according to the NWS.

Highs will be in the mid- to low 70s today and tomorrow, but a cold front will move through the region Wednesday afternoon, resulting in milder temperatures for the rest of the week.

Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday with daytime highs in the mid-40s.

