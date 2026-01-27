Very cold with blustery winds today; Cold weather advisory issued for tonight

Motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions as blowing snow can reduce visibility and cover the roads.

High temperatures will get into the upper teens to low 20s, but an Arctic airmass will bring temperatures that are well below normal tonight, the NWS said.

[8:55 AM] Traveling today? Be aware there will be areas of blowing snow, which may reduce visibility and coat roadways. Be prepared for rapidly changing driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/Ntc1e6WecU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 27, 2026

A cold weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Wind chills of minus 25 are possible, according to the NWS.

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as half an hour. Anyone going outside should wear layers, including a hat, face covering and gloves.

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with daytime highs mostly in the teens before dropping to around zero and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but highs will be around 13.