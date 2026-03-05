Breaking: Vote for the Best of Butler County: Make selections here

Flood advisory, warning issued as rain continues in southwest Ohio

FILE: A woman with an umbrella walks along South Fountain Avenue during a thunderstorm Tuesday, March 5, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Rain is expected to continue Thursday before a brief lull on Friday.

Weather
By
15 minutes ago
Flood advisories and warnings have been issued following multiple days of rain in the region.

A flood advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for Greene and Warren counties and a flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for Buter, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.

Flooding is possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone locations after days of rain and excessive showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Up to an inch of additional rain is possible today.

Motorists should avoid driving through high waters and flooded roadways.

Rain will continue today with some rumbles of thunder before showers weaken overnight, the NWS said.

A few morning showers are possible Friday morning, but drier conditions are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms return Saturday, increasing flood chances. Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny before more showers move in Monday night.

Spring-like temperatures will also continue through the weekend, with a chance for record-setting temperatures on Friday, according to the NWS.

Highs will be in the mid-60s today and will climb into the 70s tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s on Saturday.

