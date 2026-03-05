Flood advisory, warning issued as rain continues in southwest Ohio

Flooding is possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone locations after days of rain and excessive showers, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Up to an inch of additional rain is possible today.

Motorists should avoid driving through high waters and flooded roadways.

[6am] Rain continued throughout the overnight with more on the way today. Some areas received multiple inches of rain and flooding is likely ongoing. Please heed road closures as you head out. pic.twitter.com/mhxugytK97 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 5, 2026

Rain will continue today with some rumbles of thunder before showers weaken overnight, the NWS said.

A few morning showers are possible Friday morning, but drier conditions are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms return Saturday, increasing flood chances. Isolated strong to severe storms are also possible.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny before more showers move in Monday night.

Spring-like temperatures will also continue through the weekend, with a chance for record-setting temperatures on Friday, according to the NWS.

Highs will be in the mid-60s today and will climb into the 70s tomorrow.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s on Saturday.