Chance for severe thunderstorms, isolated tornadoes tonight

Southwest Ohio has a slight risk for severe weather. It’s at level 2, which means scattered severe storms and longer-lived storms are possible, according to the NWS.

Here is estimated timing for the severe threat today. pic.twitter.com/biboEqQeFJ — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 19, 2026

The best chance for storms is from 6 p.m. to midnight in the Miami Valley.

Some of the storms are capable of severe weather, the NWS said. Threats are large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The NWS said the severe weather threat is “very conditional” due to limited instability and indications instability may only last for a few hours.

However, people should remain weather aware today and make sure they have access to weather alerts.

Tomorrow a cold front will move into the region, bringing gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will start to drop this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-50s Friday but drop to the low 40s on Saturday.

Next week will have a chilly start. Temperatures will be slightly colder than normal, with highs in the low 30s. Highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s for most of next week.