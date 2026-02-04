Are warmer temps on the way? Yes, but first another chilly weekend.

Jan. 22 was the last time temperatures were above freezing in Dayton, with a high of 34 degrees recorded, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

While brief periods of above freezing temperatures are possible Friday and Sunday, temperatures will be below freezing for a majority of the rest of this week. pic.twitter.com/RNTwhTexJU — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 4, 2026

However, Friday will only be a brief break from the cold. A blast of Arctic air will move in behind a cold front Friday night, bringing weekend highs in the teens and mid-20s, according to the NWS.

“While confidence is fairly high on these cold temperatures occurring, confidence is also high that this is short-lived,” the NWS forecast read. “More moderate temperatures and upper-level ridging builds next week across the Ohio Valley.”

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s through the workweek.

According to AccuWeather’s 10-day forecast, Thursday is expected to be the warmest day, with highs around 47 degrees.