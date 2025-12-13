4-6 inches of snow possible, low temps ahead with advisories for most of region

Explore Kings Island will be closed Sunday due to low temperatures

A Cold Weather Advisory is also in effect for Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Butler and Hamilton counties from 7 p.m. this evening to 11 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Warren, Butler and Hamilton counties from 1-7 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS said a system will move across the area today into tonight which will result in accumulating snow area wide. Some of the snow will be heavy at times this afternoon into this evening, with possible snow accumulations between 4-6 inches total.

Bitterly cold airmass will settle into the region tonight into early Monday, with subzero wind chills expected at times, according to the NWS.

“Temperatures will begin to fall today with readings by evening from the middle teens northwest to near 30 southeast,” the NWS said. “Forecast lows tonight drop off to the single digits overnight. With winds of 10 to 15 mph, wind chills temperatures will fall below zero with much of the Whitewater and Miami Valley getting to ten below or colder.”

Arctic air will settle into the region behind the snow, bringing bitterly cold temperatures into Monday followed by a substantial warm up through midweek, according to the NWS.

For those traveling or outside, it is recommended to watch out for slippery conditions and cold temperatures.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency and NWS activated the Ohio Alert Traveler System for the Dayton and Columbus areas due to the winter weather where select digital signs in the area will show information about the weather throughout the weekend.