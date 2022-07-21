journal-news logo
West Side Little League wins 11th state title in last 13 years

Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton West Side Little League won the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 with a 10-1 win over Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton team avenges earlier loss to Galion

West Side Little League avenged its only loss of the summer, routing Galion 10-0 on Thursday to win the state tournament in Elyria for the 11th time in 13 years.

West Side, a team of 12-and-under all stars from Hamilton, lost 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday but stayed alive with a 13-1 run-rule rout of New Albany on Wednesday.

West Side took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sammy Platt started the rally with a double. Maddox Jones doubled. Platt scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Jaxson Bohlen. Then a double by Brady Karwisch scored Jones.

West Side scored six runs in the third. Carter Jackson drove in the first run with a single. A double by Nate Lineback scored two runs. A single by Asher Roy scored the fourth run. Lineback stole home for the fifth run. And Boheln was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the sixth run of the inning.

West Side extended its lead to 10-0 with two runs in the fourth. Timmy Saurber and Platt drove in runs with singles.

West Side advances to the Great Lakes Regional tournament Aug. 6-10 in Whitestown, Ind. It will play its first game at 4 p.m. Aug. 7 against the Illinois or Kentucky champion. The game will air on ESPN+.

West Side won the regional last season for the first time since 2010.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

