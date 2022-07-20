journal-news logo
West Side keeps state tournament hopes alive with rout of New Albany

Hamilton's Sammy Platt catches the ball behind the plate during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton's Sammy Platt catches the ball behind the plate during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

West Side Little League rebounded from its first loss of the summer with a 13-1 run-rule rout of New Albany on Wednesday in Elyria.

The victory kept the team of 12-and-under all stars from Hamilton alive in the state tournament. It will play Galion at 6 p.m. Thursday.

West Side will have to beat Galion twice to win the double-elimination tournament. West Side lost 5-1 to Galion on Tuesday. Galion has not lost in the tournament.

Against New Albany, Nate Lineback and Maddox Jones hit home runs. Sammy Platt, Brady Karwisch and Asher Roy all had multiple hits. Asher Roy threw a complete came and struck out four batters.

The Ohio champion advances to the regional tournament in Whitestown, Ind. West Side has won the Ohio tournament 10 times in the last 12 years.

