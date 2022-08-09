West Side Little League to get rematch with Kentucky in Great Lakes Region tourney

West Side Little League will face London, Kentucky, at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Great Lakes Region tournament elimination game in Whitestown, Ind.
Hagerstown, Ind. defeated Kentucky 3-1 on Tuesday. The West Side-Kentucky winner will face Indiana in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2).
The Great Lakes Region winner advances to the Little League World Series Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.
West Side stayed alive in the regional tourney Monday by rallying to beat Michigan 8-6 after falling behind 5-0. The Hamilton All-Star team lost to Kentucky 7-6 on Sunday in its tourney opener.
Wednesday’s WSLL-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ESPN.
WSLL finished as the runner-up in the Little League World Series last year.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
West Side Little League vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN
