Charges dropped in Middletown hit-and-run crash in which Miamisburg man died
West Side Little League to get rematch with Kentucky in Great Lakes Region tourney

Hamilton's Maddox Jones makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF6

Sports
By
7 minutes ago

West Side Little League will face London, Kentucky, at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Great Lakes Region tournament elimination game in Whitestown, Ind.

Hagerstown, Ind. defeated Kentucky 3-1 on Tuesday. The West Side-Kentucky winner will face Indiana in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2).

ExploreWest Side Little League rallies to top Michigan team

The Great Lakes Region winner advances to the Little League World Series Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport, Pa.

West Side stayed alive in the regional tourney Monday by rallying to beat Michigan 8-6 after falling behind 5-0. The Hamilton All-Star team lost to Kentucky 7-6 on Sunday in its tourney opener.

Wednesday’s WSLL-Kentucky game will be broadcast on ESPN.

WSLL finished as the runner-up in the Little League World Series last year.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

West Side Little League vs. Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN

