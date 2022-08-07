West Side Little League falls in Great Lakes Region opener

But Kentucky answered with three runs in the top of the third. Two of those runs came on bases-loaded walks.

West Side re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Sammy Platt tripled and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Brady Karwisch was hit by a pitch and moved to second a ground out. Karwisch then scored from second on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

Parman tied it in the fourth with a solo home run, then hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-4.

West Side scored twice in the sixth off Parman. Blake Sams walked and Lineback reached on an infield single. Both came around to score thanks to three Parman wild pitches.

Timmy Sarber then beat out an infield single with one out and Platt followed with a single to left before Parman fanned two straight batters to end the game.