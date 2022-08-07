journal-news logo
West Side Little League falls in Great Lakes Region opener

Hamilton's Sammy Platt makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in the District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Hamilton all stars will play at 1 p.m. Monday in elimination game

West Side Little League dropped a wild 7-6 decision to London, Kentucky, on Sunday in the Great Lakes Region tournament in Whitestown, Ind.

West Side scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and had the potential tying and winning runs on base when Kentucky pitcher Cooper Parman struck out back-to-back batters to end the game.

Nate Lineback cracked a two-run, inside-the-park home run for West Side, which will face Michigan or Illinois at 1 p.m. Monday in an elmination game.

Parman also launched a pair of home runs for Kentucky, which advanced to face Indiana on Monday at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.

Lineback’s home run, which also scored Aiden Justice, gave West Side a 2-0 lead in the second.

But Kentucky answered with three runs in the top of the third. Two of those runs came on bases-loaded walks.

West Side re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Sammy Platt tripled and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game. Brady Karwisch was hit by a pitch and moved to second a ground out. Karwisch then scored from second on a wild pitch to make it 4-3.

Parman tied it in the fourth with a solo home run, then hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth to make it 7-4.

West Side scored twice in the sixth off Parman. Blake Sams walked and Lineback reached on an infield single. Both came around to score thanks to three Parman wild pitches.

Timmy Sarber then beat out an infield single with one out and Platt followed with a single to left before Parman fanned two straight batters to end the game.

