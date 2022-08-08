BreakingNews
NEW DETAILS: Butler Twp. murder suspect spoke to witness between killings
journal-news logo
X

West Side stays alive with comeback win over Michigan in Great Lakes Region tournament

Hamilton’s Cash Brown makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton’s Cash Brown makes contact with the ball during Hamilton West Side Little League's 10-1 win over Loveland in District 9 Little League championship Monday, July 11, 2022 at Home of the Brave Park in Loveland. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By
Updated 8 minutes ago
Hamilton All Stars rally from 5-0 deficit to score 8-6 win

West Side Little League lived to play another day Monday with a mighty combeack in the Great Lakes Region tournament.

West Side rallied from a 5-0 deficit to score an 8-6 win over Grosse Pointe Farms-City Little League in an elimination game in Whitestown, Ind.

Jaxson Bohlen had three RBIs and sealed the game on the mound for West Side, which advances to face the loser of Monday night’s Indiana-Kentucky game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Michigan scored single runs in the first and second and three in the third to take a 5-0 lead.

West Side answered with three runs in its half of the third on five straight hits -- Timmy Saurber, Sammy Platt, Maddox Jones, Bohlen and Carter Jackson -- to make it 5-3. Jones drove in a pair with a double and Bohlen plated a run with a single.

After Michigan scored a run in the top of the fourth to make it 6-3, West Side exploded for five in the bottom of the frame.

Blake Sams started the rally with a lead-off triple. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4. Bohlen’s two-run single tied the game. Jones scored on a wild pitch to give West Side its first lead, 7-6. Jackson’s RBI single capped the five-run frame.

Bohlen then close the door on Michigan, which had scored in each of the first four innings. The right-hander allowed just one hit over 2 2/3 innings of relief work.

Bohlen and Jackson both finished 2-for-3 and Cash Brown scored a pair of runs and had an RBI.

In Other News
1
Ohio State recruiting: Holtmann adds another major prospect, football...
2
Ask Hal: Hall of Fame standards might have to change
3
Bengals’ rookie second-round draft pick hoping he’s turned a corner
4
West Side Little League falls in Great Lakes Region opener
5
Reds take series from Brewers

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top