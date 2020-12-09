Thom Brennaman finds new job calling games in Puerto Rico

Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman will return to calling games in the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic.
The league started play Tuesday. Brennaman will be the play-by-play voice of the league throughout the season.
Brennaman resigned from his position with Fox Sports Ohio in September five months after he was suspended for use of gay slur during a Reds broadcast.
Brennaman, the longtime television voice of the Reds on Fox Sports Ohio, made the comment when he thought he wasn’t on the air during the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 19 in Kansas City. He apologized during the second game.