Thom Brennaman finds new job calling games in Puerto Rico

The North Tour of the Cincinnati Reds Caravan made a stop at Parrish Auditorium at Miami-Hamilton University, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016. Representing the Reds were broadcasters Thom Brennaman and Jim Day, catcher Devin Mesoraco, minor league pitcher Cody Reed, former Reds catcher Corky Miller, President of Baseball Operations Walt Jocketty, Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini and mascot Mr. Redlegs. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
Sports | Updated 23 minutes ago
By David Jablonski

Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman will return to calling games in the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic.

The league started play Tuesday. Brennaman will be the play-by-play voice of the league throughout the season.

Brennaman resigned from his position with Fox Sports Ohio in September five months after he was suspended for use of gay slur during a Reds broadcast.

Brennaman, the longtime television voice of the Reds on Fox Sports Ohio, made the comment when he thought he wasn’t on the air during the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 19 in Kansas City. He apologized during the second game.

