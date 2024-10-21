Bengals’ Stone could play this week despite being carted off vs. Browns

Taylor isn’t ruling out the possibility Stone plays Sunday when the Bengals (3-4) host the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) in a game that could get them back to .500.

“I think he’ll be obviously sore this week,” Taylor said Monday afternoon. “He’s got a pretty good contusion, but I like his chances.”

Meanwhile, Orlando Brown Jr. is questionable for this week while dealing with a calf injury after he exited in the second quarter. The team originally reported it as a knee injury, but National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported that he suffered a calf strain commonly called “tennis leg.”

Asked if the strain is one Brown could play through, Taylor said the Bengals will “just take it day to day.”

“Orlando will be questionable this week as we work through that one, but again, both those guys having to come out and miss the game, to see that it’s going to be certainly more short-term is positive,” Taylor said.

Taylor confirmed that if Brown can’t play this week, Cody Ford would continue at left tackle, and he doesn’t anticipate moving rookie right tackle Amarius Mims to that side of the line. The coaching staff could have those discussions, Taylor noted, but Mims has done well at right tackle and seems comfortable there so the team likely will just tap into Ford’s versatility.

Ford, who signed as a free agent last year, has been the backup swing tackle and an option at guard. He gave up one sack, two hurries and three pressures Sunday against a strong Browns defensive line.

“I thought he did what we needed him to do,” Taylor said. “It’s one of the toughest matchups you can have in all of football, and he gave us what we needed to win. ... He’s got a composure about himself. He’s a veteran, he’s played a lot of games in this league so it’s not too big for him. He goes in there and does his job and it’s good to know we can count on him.”

The Bengals already lost one offensive tackle this year when Trent Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee during a Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders, and the depth at tackle is looking thin behind Ford.

Brown has enjoyed a turnaround second season with the Bengals, ranking among the top 10 offensive tackles in pass blocking grade, according to PFF.com. He has allowed two sacks, just five hurries and eight pressures in seven games.

Taylor said he agrees with the numbers indicating he’s among the best in the league this year.

“I think he’s done a really good job,” Taylor said. “I think our line has done a really good job. I walked out yesterday, and you have the sequencing the second to last drive before the half, we had two sacks, and, you know, you’re on the sidelines, you’re calling plays and can’t exactly see what happens, and then you watch the tape. And overall, you know, we had that two -play stretch, but I thought those guys did a really good job. Some of the times, the coverages were pretty tight, and so there was nowhere for Joe to go with the ball on two of those sacks, and so we held it, trying to create something. And then eventually a guy got free. But I was really pleased all together with the protection they are giving Joe (Burrow) and faced some really good defensive lines, and pressure looks and those guys do a great job communicating. And just going back to Orlando, we’ve been really pleased with what we’ve got from him this year.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7