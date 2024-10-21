High School Football Week 10 Schedule

Breaking: $1.5 million grant to pay for public electric vehicle charges at 4 Middletown locations

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Bemont vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Dunbar vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Northmont

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Wayne at Centerville

Beavercreek at Fairmont

Springboro at Miamisburg

Thurgood Marshall vs. Trotwood-Madison at Welcome Stadium

Ross at Bellbrook

Franklin at Brookville

Carlisle at Eaton

Oakwood at Madison

Edgewood at Monroe

Waynesville at Valley View

Piqua at Fairborn

Troy at Sidney

Butler at Stebbins

Greeneville at West Carrollton

Tippecanoe at Xenia

Middletown at Fairfield

Sycamore at Hamilton

Lakota West at Mason

Colerain at Princeton

Lakota East at Oak Hills

Wheeling Park at Talawanda

New Miami at Miami Valley Christian

Bradford at Arcanum

Ansonia at Mississinawa Valley

Dixie at Preble Shawnee

National Trail at Tri-Village

Tri-County North at Twin Valley South

Troy Christian at Bethel

Miami East at Covington

Riverside at Milton-Union

Lehman Catholic at Northridge

Graham at Ben Logan

Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder

Bellefontaine at Kenton Ridge

Urbana at London

Shawnee at Northwestern

Madison Plains at Catholic Central

Greeneview at Cedarville

Triad at Mechanicsburg

Greenon at Southeastern

Northeastern at West Jefferson

Fairbanks at West Liberty-Salem

Dayton Christian at Cin. College Prep

Marion Local at Coldwater

Fort Recovery at Minster

Versailles at St. Henry

Parkway at Anna

New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s

