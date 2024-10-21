‘It’s awesome’ -- Martin ties Walker for most coaching wins in Miami football history

It was a triumphant display against a Mid-American Conference rival.

It was Miami’s third win in its last four games to improve to 3-4.

It was a conquest that kept the Battle of the Bricks bragging rights within the boundaries of small-town Oxford.

But still, Martin — now in his 11th season as head coach of the Miami University football team — enjoyed the affirmation.

“I’ve been waiting,” Martin joked when eventually asked about the significance of Saturday’s 30-20 win over Ohio. “What the hell? I’ve been waiting here 10 minutes. I thought there’d be some banners or something — stuff coming down.”

Martin tied former Miami coach Randy Walker at 59 wins — the most in program history.

A win next week against Central Michigan at Yager Stadium would cement Martin’s name into the long Cradle of Coaches list — if it’s not in there already.

“Again, I could be coaching …” Martin stammered. “It’s awesome. Again, honestly, if a coach ever … you set a record. You tied a record. Let alone you tied Randy Walker’s record, which I have so much respect.

“I coached against Randy Walker,” Martin added. “I knew of Randy Walker. I knew he was this tough, mean, don’t care if you like me guy. We’re gonna play the game the right way.”

That is exactly how Martin’s teams have been playing during his coaching tenure. Tammy Walker, the widow of Randy Walker, has kept a relatively close eye on the exact program her late-husband coached from 1990 to 1998.

“I’ll probably talk to Tammy tonight,” Martin said. “She’ll probably text or call me, I bet.

“The first thing I’ll tell Tammy is, ‘Randy would be proud of the boys today. This was a Randy Walker game … how we play. And again, when we’re good, I said it to her after the (2023) MAC Championship Game, ‘Randy would have been very pleased watching the RedHawks from up above today.’”

Martin received that text Saturday night.

Tammy Walker congratulated the current Miami coach of reaching the milestone.

“It obviously means a lot that he regards him so highly,” Walker said. “I’m sure Randy would be quite honored. Chuck’s done a great job there. He’s really been cognizant of the legacy at Miami — not just of Randy, but of all the various coaches.

“I’m very proud of what Randy did as a coach and as a person, so it makes me really happy.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Tammy Walker’s message to Martin extended far beyond just a simple compliment.

“We don’t talk that often, but I texted him after the game to say, ‘Great job on the win,’” Tammy humbly said before chuckling. “’Let’s break the record now.’

“I like to encourage him.”

After Walker left to coach Northwestern in 1999, Miami sought Terry Hoeppner and Ben Roethlisberger made his way through the program.

When Roethlisberger graduated and Hoeppner went on to coach at Indiana, the RedHawks rode an inconsistent roller-coaster before Martin was hired in 2014.

“Miami kind of went into this lull,” Walker remembered. “I’m very happy that it’s gotten back to better reputation and doing well. It’s been fun to watch Chuck and what he’s accomplished there. It’s been great.

“Randy would probably say, ‘Great job,’ too,” Walker added. “He’d also say, ‘Let’s win some more.’ He always loved Miami. He always followed Miami after he left there. Of course, in between the time he played and coached as an assistant, and went back, he always followed them. He’d be very excited for Chuck — and proud.

“He’d always say, ‘It’s a great day when Northwestern wins, Miami wins and when UC loses.’”

Miami has been winning, which is all that matters to Martin. His journey to get to this point is evident.

“You go through life,” Martin said. “How fortunate am I? We were 5-25 my first (three years). Even you throw out any time you can set a record, and you don’t think like that? ‘Oh, it’s no big deal.’ Really? Really? You know how many people would like to be sitting here today tying Randy Walker’s record for wins?

“Let alone we’re 5-25, and we’re on death row halfway through year three,” Martin added. “You’re 0-6 year three, 0-6 year one that’s not great, 0-6 year two they already hate you. 0-6 year three, you’re on the respirator.”

Things have gotten better since, and Martin acknowledged his former players, as well as current and past assistant coaches, for being a part of the journey.

“It’s such a giant organization,” Martin said. “All the people it takes to be successful. Then you have a day like this. It’s awesome.

“Oh, I just won’t think about this when I retire. No, I’m thinking about this right now. I just tied Randy Walker’s record, and that’s pretty awesome — pretty damn cool.”