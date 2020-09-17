Tecumseh’s Brubaker loses pitchers duel in first start in Ohio

Making his seventh start for the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Springfield native Brubaker gave up one earned run on five hits in five innings in a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. It was the first big-league appearance in Ohio for Brubaker, the Pirates' sixth-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Akron.

Brubaker bounced back from his worst start of the season. He allowed seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings Sept. 9 against the Chicago White Sox. His ERA climbed from 3.96 to 5.94 in that start. It stands at 4.79 after his performance against the Reds, though he took the loss and fell to 1-2.