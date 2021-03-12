RedHawks fall to second-seeded Bulls in MAC tourney

“They haven’t shot the 3 well all year,” Owens said. “Give Jeenathan Williams credit.”

Senior forward Dalonte Brown scored 17 points and sophomore guard Dae Dae Grant added 12 for Miami. The seventh-seeded RedHawks put together a 9-0 run on the way to cutting a 13-point Buffalo lead to one within the last five minutes of the game, but Grant committed a turnover on Miami’s first possession coming out of a timeout that Williams converted with a 3-pointer and the Bulls pulled away for the win.

“Buffalo’s got a pretty good team.” said Grant, named third-team All-MAC on Wednesday. “Give them kudos. Give them props. We have to just be more aggressive.

“It was a challenge. It was exciting. It was very interesting to see how the game comes out. It’s on me. Coming out of the timeout, Coach drew up a play and I turned the ball over. I’ve got to be better at taking care of the ball.”

“It was a hard-fought game,” Owens said. “Obviously, in the second half, we cut it to one, Unfortunately, after the timeout, we had the turnover. Give Buffalo credit. We’ve got to do a better job of getting quality shots. If you want to play winning basketball, you’ve got to take cae of the basketball, and we’ve done that all year.”

Miami went 9-8 in the MAC regular season and won four of its last five games to earn the tournament seventh seed. The RedHawks finish 12-11 overall.