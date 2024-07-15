BreakingNews
Ohio State Football Preview: Reviewing the returning starters

After looking at just how often Ohio State does (or more accurately does not) live up to the type of preseason hype the Buckeyes are getting this year, let’s refresh our memory on who is returning for coach Ryan Day’s team.

Later we will examine some of the newcomers before trying to figure out how they might all fit together.

Returning starters: RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Emeka Egbuka, LT Josh Simmons, LG Donovan Jackson, C Carson Hinzman, RT Josh Fryar, DE Jack Sawyer, DE J.T. Tuimoloau, DT Tyleik Williams, DT Ty Hamilton, CB Denzel Burke, CB Davison Igbinosun, NB Jordan Hancock, BS Lathan Ransom

More than half of the 2023 starting lineup could have gone pro early, but only star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. and No. 2 running back Miyan Williams did.

Starting quarterback Kyle McCord also exited via the transfer portal, but the No. 2 receiver (Egbuka) and the Big Ten’s leading rusher (Henderson) return along with four starting offensive linemen.

On defense, Hall was a playmaker, but Williams and Hamilton played a similar number of snaps inside so they call can be considered co-starters.

Williams earned All-Big Ten recognition, as did ends Tuimolau and Sawyer, who are both back for their third seasons in the starting lineup even though both certainly would have been taken in the NFL Draft.

In the secondary, last season ended with the possibility cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who had a strong sophomore season after transferring from Mississippi, being the only returning starter.

Instead, he will be one of four thanks to cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock opting to come back for their fourth seasons and safety Lathan Ransom deciding to use his fifth-year option from the COVID pandemic season.

At linebacker, two-year starters Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers both graduated, but fifth-year senior Cody Simon has lots of experience after playing in place of one or the other because of injury last season. He also started during the 2022 season so he is much more familiar face than newcomer.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

