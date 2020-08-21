Middletown’s fall sports season to be evaluated Sept. 8

The Middletown City School District plans to evaluate its fall athletics programs on Sept. 8, according to Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr.
The school district announced Aug. 14 the partial lift of the July 30 suspension of all fall extracurricular and campus activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district had been evaluating athletics each week prior to Thursday.
The Middletown High School athletics programs are in Phase One of skills training in the Ohio High School Athletic Association return to play guidance.
The Middletown football team is not permitted to have contact or scrimmages during the Phase One guidance.
The OHSAA football season starts next week. The first Friday night of the Ohio football season is Aug. 28 while the second game is scheduled for Sept. 4.
The school district started the school year Monday under remote learning guidelines.
The district said Aug. 14 the fall athletics season, including marching band, remains suspended.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave the green light Tuesday afternoon for all sports to proceed this fall with each school district making its own decision about how to proceed this school year.
The OHSAA soccer, field hockey and volleyball seasons started Friday around the state. Football and cross country seasons officially start Aug. 24.