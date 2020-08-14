Middletown announces restart of school sports, band practices

He said “the safety and security of all Middletown Schools students and staff remains the priority to flatten the curve and bring students back into the classroom and onto the playing fields.”

The resumption of “skills training” for athletes and band members now has the district joining other area school systems who have been conducting on-campus practices.

Middletown Schools will start at home, remote learning for all its 6,300 students Monday and for many school families the day will include stopping in at their local school to pick up free laptops and wifi devices so their children can access the internet for their classroom lessons.

The remote learning will continue indefinitely as school and health officials monitor the rate of coronavirus infections in the city.

Summer practices for Ohio sports include football, boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis, cross country, volleyball as well as cheer squads, band and color guard.